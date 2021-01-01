RIVERDALE — A suspected intoxicated driver crashed his vehicle into the rear of a Utah Highway Patrol cruiser early New Year's Day, injuring a state trooper, police said.
Trooper Brandon Mortensen was stopped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 in Riverdale, conducting speed enforcement, at the time of the 6:30 a.m. crash, UHP said in a news release.
A Honda Civic drifted out of the travel lanes and hit the left rear of the UHP car, the release said.
An ambulance took Mortensen to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, the release said.
"He's doing OK," a UHP spokesperson, Trooper Chris Bishop, said later Friday.
Bishop said the Weber County Sheriff's Office and the Roy Police Department were investigating the crash.
There was no word on whether the Civic's driver was injured, although Bishop said he believed the man had been arrested.
Lt. Cortney Ryan of the Sheriff's Office said he had no immediate information about the investigation.
The UHP release said troopers arrested 37 drivers for suspected impairment on New Year's Eve and early Friday.