OGDEN — A Weber County man recently charged with offering women free rent for sex is now accused of tampering with evidence by remotely erasing his iPhone's data before detectives could finish searching it.
Weber County prosecutors on Monday filed a class A misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice against Jon Lee Arends, 46, of Uintah.
Four days earlier, they charged Arends with three counts of class A misdemeanor intent to engage in sexual activity for a fee. He allegedly placed two internet ads offering women room rentals in exchange for sex and a third ad asking a woman to model a bra for him in person.
After the Weber County Sheriff's Office seized Arends' iPhone with a warrant upon his arrest Wednesday, detectives say in a probable cause statement that they retrieved some evidence and then locked up the phone, intending to continue reviewing the contents the next day.
Arends was released from jail less than three hours after his arrest, having posted bail.
Detective Terrance Walker said in charging documents that the phone the next morning had been wiped of data and restored to factory settings.
"This action had to be completed remotely since Jon was released from jail and I still have possession of his iPhone," Walker said.
The detective said investigators believe Arends used an iCloud.com account or "Find my iPhone" function to wipe the phone.
Arends has been assigned a public defender. His first court appearance is scheduled July 29.