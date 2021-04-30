OGDEN — Charging documents allege a man repeatedly stabbed another man in the head with an ice pick-type weapon inside an Ogden convenience store Thursday night.
A police probable cause statement said video surveillance footage showed Stephen R. Ramirez, 41, lunging at the victim with a punching motion to the head, gripping a 4-inch-long spike in his hand.
The attack was unprovoked, although the men had "prior altercations," the affidavit said.
The victim and his girlfriend were standing at the cash register of the store at 28th Street and Washington Boulevard when the victim noticed Ramirez approaching and began backing away toward the woman, the affidavit said. Ramirez fled after the attack, the affidavit said.
Hospital staff reported to police the victim suffered a broken nose, a facial fracture, a puncture that penetrated his ear canal to the nose canal, and a second puncture from his ear canal down to his neck. He was expected to survive. Hospital staff said the depth of the wounds could have caused more severe injury or death.
Attempts to contact Ogden police for further information were not immediately successful.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Friday charged Ramirez with aggravated assault and use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He was held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
An accompanying no-bail detention motion said Ramirez has a history of violent behavior, including nine assault convictions and two convictions for attacking police.