CENTERVILLE — One person was killed and another badly injured after a plane crashed in a field west of Legacy Highway on Thursday afternoon.
Two passing motorists saw the plane crash and pulled the two men from the burning aircraft, police said.
The small fixed-wing plane crashed at 12:54 p.m. near a dirt road at 2050 N. 1250 West on the north end of Centerville, close to Farmington, Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said.
The motorists, who were on Legacy Highway when they saw the crash, jumped fences and ran across a pasture to get to the plane, Child said.
"Two adult males were in the plane, trapped, and it was on fire," Child said. "They were able to get those two out of the aircraft."
The victims were flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in "grave, critical condition," the chief said. He confirmed Thursday night that one had died. Officers had yet to notify his family, Child said, so his identity was not available to be made public.
The two rescuers suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns on their arms and legs and were taken to a hospital, Child said.
The crash started a grass fire, and Farmington firefighters were first to arrive, Child said, adding that the location is difficult to reach and you must go through Farmington to get to it.
Child said authorities were trying to determine whether the plane had a flight plan. The National Transportation Safety Board was called in to investigate, he said.