EDEN — Two men died after a plane crashed into a mountain Saturday near Powder Mountain Ski Resort, according to a press release from the Weber Fire District.
At approximately 10:02 a.m., an individual who witnessed the crash called to report it to Weber Dispatch. Crews from Weber Fire District, Weber County Sheriff's Office and Ogden City Fire responded to the scene where a single-engine plane had crashed.
It's not clear why the plane went down. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.
The plane had left Ogden’s Hinkley Airport not long before the crash.
According to the press release, two males of unknown ages were in the plane at the time of the crash. First responders found one occupant deceased and took the second by Life Flight to University of Utah Burn Center. He lated died, according to information shared by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
A fire started as a result of the plane crash, but the release said it was "quickly contained" by fire crews on the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.