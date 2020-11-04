OGDEN — Police canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday, about two hours after a 10-month-old girl was abducted in a stolen car.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert at about 10:45 a.m. 

The Ogden Police Department said the gray 2008 Acura was left running in the 200 West block of Patterson Street.

The child was identified as Amila Spratley-Apkewas. 

Lt. Tyler Ziegler said he could not confirm police scanner reports that the child had been found safe and two suspects were arrested.

He said a news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday afternoon where details would be given.

