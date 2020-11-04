OGDEN — A 10-month-old girl was found safe Monday afternoon about two hours after she was abducted in a stolen car, and two people were arrested, Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said.
Watt said the driver of the car parked in a driveway and went inside to talk to someone.
Another adult remained in the car with the child, but "unfortunately" that person also left the car, which was then stolen, Watt said.
The child was identified as Amila Spratley-Apkewas.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert at about 10:45 a.m. Police said the gray 2008 Acura was left running in the 200 West block of Patterson Street.
Watt said the city's Tactical Analysis Center coordinated the search for the car and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter helped in the search and then in a pursuit of the suspects.
At about 12:40 p.m., police learned that the child had been found on a doorstep in Plain City, still in her car seat and unharmed.
Weber County sheriff's deputies spotted the Acura and chased it but gave up the pursuit because the fleeing car was moving at high speed, Watt said.
The state helicopter tracked the car, leading deputies and Ogden officers to a spot where the alleged thieves had gone off-road and run away on foot.
Officers arrested the pair and took them to the Ogden police station.
The suspects were identified as Angel Jusso, 34, and Roddy Montes, 20.
Watt said the Weber County Attorney's Office is screening the case for criminal charges.
"At the minimum, they will be charged with child kidnapping and auto theft," Watt said.
Watt said the case remains under investigation.
He said he did not know the motivation for stealing the car.
Police don't know whether the thieves knew the baby was in the car when they stole it, he said.
Watt said the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force is assisting in the investigation.