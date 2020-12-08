CLEARFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a home Monday.
The Clearfield Police Department said it received a 911 call at 2:18 p.m. reporting the death in the area of 300 North and Bruce Street.
"Officers quickly determined there were circumstances surrounding this death that were not consistent with a natural or self-inflicted death," the department said Monday evening in a news release.
On Tuesday, police identified the man as Kelly Bodily, 53.
The neighbor found the man's body, Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said Tuesday afternoon.
"The neighbor was checking on the welfare of the victim," Rogers said. "They had not seen him for an unusual amount of time."
Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area between Saturday evening and midday Monday is asked to call detectives at 801-525-2806.
"The last contact we know that anyone had with him was Saturday evening," Rogers said.
Further details were not released because of the active investigation.
Personnel from the North Davis Fire District, the Davis County Sheriff's Office crime lab and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were participating in the investigation.