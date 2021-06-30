SOUTH OGDEN — SWAT officers traded gunfire with a domestic violence suspect over a six-hour period, and police found him dead inside a home just before noon Wednesday.
South Ogden police investigating a reported aggravated assault went to a home in the 4500 block of Country View Drive at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. David Labbe.
"The Ogden Metro SWAT Team took over the incident because he was armed with firearms," Labbe said.
SWAT officers negotiated with the man, in his 50s, for several hours, "and shortly after midnight he opened fire on the officers and they returned fire," Labbe said.
Over the next six hours, the man continued to fire at police, who returned fire, Labbe said.
SWAT officers used drones and other devices to determine the man's condition over the next several hours, Labbe said. At about 3:15 p.m., Labbe said the man was found dead just before noon and that the crime scene and investigation were turned over to the Weber County Attorney's Office's critical incident investigation team.
Labbe said he could not answer whether the man was killed by police gunfire. He referred questions to the county attorney. No word was immediately available from that office.
No one else was home, and Labbe said he was not aware of any injuries to officers or other first responders.
The suspect's name was not released.
Police advised nearby residents to shelter in place during the standoff, but South Ogden police lifted that order in the early afternoon.
Labbe said South Ogden officers were called to a local hospital to meet with victims of a domestic assault, and that led them to the suspect.
Police obtained a search warrant and were unable to make contact with the man before SWAT was deployed.
In May 2020, an Ogden police officer, Nate Lyday, was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident in Ogden City.