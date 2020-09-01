LAYTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday after someone allegedly sent a text message threatening to "shoot up" a charter school on the Weber State University Davis campus, authorities said.
Administrators put the charter school on a "soft lockdown" for about at hour as police made the arrest in Roy, Weber State spokesperson Allison Barlow Hess said by text message.
In a Weber State Police probable cause statement, investigators said the person who sent the message said he had an AR-15 rifle, a Glock handgun, a shotgun and two Molotovs and he planned to "shoot up" the school.
The individual also said he had friends who would help lock the doors but not help with the "cool stuff."
The message disparaged everyone at the charter school and the sender said he wanted them to ''see their friends die."
Weber State, Roy and Layton police participated in the investigation, and Derek Neilson, 19, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Roy.
Earlier in the day, someone sent several texts to the SafeUT hotline threatening violence at the Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science charter high school at WSU Davis in Layton, Hess said.
The SafeUT Crisis Chat and Tip Line provides crisis intervention to youth through live chat and a confidential tip program.
Hess said Weber State police were able to identify the caller through an IP address and make an arrest without incident.
The man was booked in the Davis County Jail, Hess said.
Neilson was booked at 1:52 p.m. on suspicion of disrupting a school and making a terroristic threat, both misdemeanors.
He was held on $2,630 bail.
Neilson is a former NUAMES student, Hess said. The police probable cause statement said he had been expelled.
Hess said that during the investigation, NUAMES alerted parents, and police patrolled the campus.
"Officers identified and located the individual quickly, but out of an abundance of caution, the school was on a soft lockdown for approximately one hour," Hess said. "Doors were locked, and administrators monitored anyone entering the building."
The Weber State Davis campus and NUAMES are at 2750 University Park Blvd.
Efforts to reach Kelli Booth, executive director and principal of the charter school's Davis campus, were not immediately successful.
NUAMES is an early college high school working in partnership with WSU, the school says on its website.