OGDEN — A 33-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a construction incident, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
At about 9:40 a.m., rescue crews responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of 5800 West and 1100 South in Weber County.
The victim was working on a pipeline project, said Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
"They were laying pipe and one of the workers was down in the hole," Ryan said. "He was crushed by the bucket of the trackhoe excavator."
The man was a contractor's employee, Ryan said. His identity was not released pending notification of relatives.
Ryan did not know the name of the contractor or what agency was handling the pipe project.
Rescue crews made life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, Ryan said.
A medical helicopter was en route when the man was pronounced dead.
Ryan said the Weber Fire District, the Ogden Fire Department and the heavy rescue truck from Riverdale were at the scene.
Ryan said the Sheriff's Office would investigate the death. The state Office of the Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also will investigate.