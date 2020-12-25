RIVERDALE — Two people were arrested and a third is wanted by police in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a mobile home park early Christmas morning.
According to Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman, officers were dispatched to the park, located at 5100 S. 1050 West, at around 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting and discovered two victims in a home.
A man, identified as 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin, and woman, 42, were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, which later turned fatal for the male. The name of the female victim, who remains hospitalized, has not yet been made public.
Riverdale police arrested two people later Friday in connection with the shooting: 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and an unnamed 16-year-old male.
Robers is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice.
The juvenile suspect is held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice.
A third suspect, Liam H. Gale, 31, is still at large. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating him. Gale was last seen driving a silver, 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with the Utah license plate number F936PB. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Weber County emergency dispatchers at 801-395-8221 and request to speak to a Riverdale police officer.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Brenkman said he could not comment on details of the crime, including where in the home the shooting took place, the relationship of the victims or any potential links to the perpetrators.