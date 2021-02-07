OGDEN — Ogden police shot and killed a man on the 2900 block of Grant Avenue late Friday night, and as of Sunday morning, police still had not been able to identify him.
Ogden Police Chief Eric Young said in a press conference Sunday morning that they believe the man is from out of state, and that he hasn't spent a significant amount of time in Ogden or Northern Utah. The suspect appeared to be a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, Young said.
According to a statement posted to the Ogden Police Department's Facebook page, police received a report of an aggravated robbery, sexual assault and vehicle theft at approximately 7:11 p.m. Friday evening. Young said the attack took place in the 100 block of 26th Street.
A female victim reported that the suspect brandished a handgun during the assault, the statement posted to Facebook said. She did not sustain injuries and is currently being provided services by civilian victim crime advocates, Young said. Young told reporters that following the assault, the suspect allegedly took the victim's vehicle and fled the area.
Young said there was no prior relationship between the victim and the suspect. The pair met for the first time on the night of the incident, although Young said police do not know what facilitated the meeting.
An Ogden police officer spotted the stolen vehicle near 30th Street and Washington Boulevard at 11:37 p.m. The suspect was sitting in the driver's seat and another female was in the passenger seat.
Young said that woman also did not have any relationship with the suspect and immediately surrendered to police. Police believe she received a ride from the suspect and was "in the wrong car at the wrong time," Young added.
As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled west on foot.
Police set up a perimeter in the area, Young said, and began searching for the suspect. They located footsteps in the snow in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of Grant Avenue. Officers followed the footsteps to what Young described as an "open garage" or "lean-to shed," under which there was a pickup truck.
As they screened the structure, officers found the suspect concealing himself in the bed of the pickup truck. He then allegedly stood up and unveiled a firearm. According to Young, the man "refused to comply with commands from officers." The interaction lasted just a few seconds, Young said, before two Ogden police officers fired at and struck the suspect.
Police immediately provided medical attention and called emergency medical personnel to the location of the shooting, but Young said the suspect "had clearly sustained non-survivable injuries and was declared dead at the scene." Neither of the police officers were injured.
Both officers were equipped with body cameras, Young said. The footage is being used as evidence in an independent investigation being conducted by the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team at the Weber County Attorney's Office. Young said the department will release the footage as soon as possible, but that it is coordinating with investigators to maintain the integrity of their work.
According to the statement posted to Facebook, Ogden Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation. The statement said the two officers have been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice in such situations.
Young said Ogden Police Department will release the identity of the suspect as soon as it is confirmed and his family has been notified.