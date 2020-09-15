LAYTON — Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said Tuesday investigators are looking into possible links between a fatal shooting in Layton and a drive-by shooting in Ogden.
A man was shot to death on a Layton street Saturday night, and two men have been charged after a drive-by shooting that occurred early Friday in Ogden.
An Ogden police probable cause statement said other drive-by shootings in the area were being investigated as well.
"It appears Davis County law enforcement will be coordinating with some folks in Weber County, as the two drive-by shootings within 24 hours might possibly be related," Rawlings said by email.
Further details in the investigations were not available. Layton and Ogden police did not respond to questions about the incidents.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the Layton Police Department identified the victim of the Saturday shooting as Jonathan Trujillo, 34, of Layton.
He was killed at 8:10 p.m. and officers found Trujillo lying in the street near the intersection of Church Street and Golden Avenue, the release said.
Paramedics treated Trujillo and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the release.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Layton police asked anyone with information on the case to call 801-497-8300.
Rawlings said his office is assisting in the investigation.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office filed several charges Monday against two men arrested by police after a drive-by shooting Friday.
Witnesses told police two men in a red Ford pickup truck fired shots while passing at about 1:15 a.m.
Ogden police said in a probable cause statement they stopped a truck minutes later a short distance away that matched the description.
Julio Cesar Granados, 25, and Daniel Antonio Madera, 23, each were charged in 2nd District Court with second-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person and three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.