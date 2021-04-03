OGDEN — A woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon in a grocery store parking lot and a suspect shot himself several hours later after a SWAT standoff, the Ogden Police Department said.
The identities of the 41-year-old woman and the male suspect, who was in critical condition at a hospital Saturday night, were not released pending notification of relatives.
The woman's shooting occurred near a Smith's grocery store at 1485 Harrison Blvd. at about 1:15 p.m., said Lt. John Cox.
Lt. Tyler Ziegler said in a news release that the man was a former boyfriend of the victim. The man confronted her in the parking lot and drove away after shooting her, the release said.
Police tracked the man to a front yard in the 900 block of Maple Street, which is just south of the intersection of 36th Street and Quincy Avenue.
The man had a semiautomatic handgun and refused to surrender, beginning a standoff with the Ogden Metro SWAT team for more than three hours.
Police evacuated the surrounding blocks and a SWAT negotiator talked to the man at length, the news release said.
SWAT paramedics treated the man before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital at about 6:40 p.m., according to the release.
Ogden police detectives and the Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force are investigating the circumstances of the woman's death, the release said.