FARMINGTON — A former Layton gymnastics coach faces four more felony charges after another teenager came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
The Davis County Attorney's Office first filed seven charges against Kelly Christian Brown, 32, on Jan. 14, alleging he had sexually abused a 15-year-old female student in 2018.
After seeing news coverage about it, a woman went to Layton police, reporting that Brown allegedly sexually abused her in 2016, when she was 15. That led to the filing of four more charges.
Brown taught at North Davis Gymnastics in Layton. His defense attorney, Tara Isaacson, said in court documents that Brown lost his job because of the arrest.
In a police probable cause statement, Layton officers said Brown allegedly touched the vagina and buttocks of the first teen in 2018 while helping her stretch. The girl alleged Brown once put his finger inside her vagina and also had her strip to show him her genitals.
Brown allegedly sent her two photos of his penis and asked the girl to send him pictures of her naked.
The second alleged victim told police she conversed frequently with Brown by text and Facebook messages. She said Brown sent her photos of his penis and they would "make out" during private lessons.
She said Brown allegedly touched her buttocks over her clothing and once slid his hands down her pants and inserted his fingers in her vagina.
Brown faces two counts of first-degree felony object rape; four counts of forcible sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Brown pleaded not guilty to all charges Jan. 26. At a detention hearing that day, 2nd District Court Judge David J. Williams denied Isaacson's request that Brown be released pending trial with conditions.
Isaacson argued that Brown has no criminal history and that he has lifelong ties to the community and is not a flight risk. Because he has lost his employment, he will no longer be around children, she said.
But Williams ruled in favor of prosecutors, who argued Brown should continue to be held without bail because there is "clear and convincing" evidence Brown would be a "significant danger to the victims and/or witnesses in this case, and the public at large."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
Prior to his arrest, North Davis Gymnastics had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Brown," its owner, Kimberley Daniels, said in a prepared statement.
She said the business "does not allow coaches to engage in inappropriate contact or be alone with students, and was unaware Mr. Brown was violating not only these policies, but the law."
She said Brown was fired immediately after his arrest.
"We unequivocally condemn the despicable conduct of which Mr. Brown is accused, and applaud the courage of the gymnast who brought it to light," Daniels said.
North Davis Gymnastics will work to "prevent future abuse by furthering our efforts to vigorously enforce the USA Gymnastics Safe Sport Policy and monitor all staff and student activity accordingly," Daniels said.
The alleged victim in the reported 2016 abuse was never a student at North Davis Gymnastics, Daniels said.