OGDEN — Weber County prosecutors have filed upgraded charges against a 19-year-old Washington Terrace man who allegedly fired 14 shots at a car he was chasing.
Mauro Juan Soto's ex-girlfriend and another man were in the car during the Sept. 16 shooting in Ogden, according to a police probable cause statement.
Soto fired indiscriminately at the fleeing Pontiac in a densely populated part of Ogden at 9 a.m., a Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force agent said in the arrest affidavit.
Neither person in the Pontiac was hit, but the car's rear window was shot out and the vehicle had several bullet holes, police said.
Soto was arrested five days after the shooting. Police said they identified Soto as the alleged shooter by reviewing surveillance video and interviewing several witnesses to the broad-daylight shooting.
In 2nd District Court on Wednesday, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed an upgraded charge of first-degree felony attempted murder against Soto, boosting the degree because of the domestic violence component.
Prosecutors also raised a charge of use of a firearm by a restricted person against Soto to a second-degree felony.
Police said Soto was convicted of multiple felonies as a juvenile between 2016 and 2018, including one for robbery, which makes him a category one restricted person as an adult.
The indictment against Soto also includes 12 counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and one count of third-degree felony criminal mischief due to the damage caused to the Pontiac.
Police said they found 14 shell casings at the site of the shooting.
Asked by police why he allegedly fired at the vehicle, Soto said, "I don't know," the arrest affidavit said.
Second District Judge Michael DiReda has scheduled a Dec. 4 preliminary hearing for Soto.
Soto is held without bail in the Weber County Jail.