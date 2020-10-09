FARMINGTON — U.S. marshals arrested a violent fugitive in Ohio and he was returned to Davis County this week on a parole violation.
Garrett Sweat, 27, was paroled from the Utah State Prison earlier this year after serving six years in the kidnapping and robbery of a man in his Bountiful home.
Second District Court records show Sweat and his girlfriend were evicted from their Ogden apartment in July.
He later violated his parole, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which tracked him to West Virginia in September at the request of authorities in Utah.
Chad Simpson, a deputy U.S. marshal in West Virginia, said Thursday that Sweat was found in Marietta, Ohio, on Sept. 10.
Sweat was booked into the Davis County Jail on Wednesday and ordered held without bail pending prosecution on the parole violation.
Marshals learned Sweat's girlfriend had relatives in the Williamstown, West Virginia, area, across the river from Marietta, Simpson said.
Sweat was spotted panhandling Walmart customers from a bicycle and was arrested without trouble, Simpson said.
"We kind of took him by surprise," Simpson said.
Simpson said Sweat is a member of the Silent Aryan Warriors gang.
Bountiful police arrested Sweat and Jordan Marie Thornberg, 19, in January 2013 on charges of two first-degree felonies, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Police said in court documents that the pair surprised a man in his home, strangled him with a shoelace, held a knife on him and bound him to a table with duct tape.
They held the man overnight while they took a debit card, laptop computer, cellphone, jewelry, a bottle of Percocet medication and clothing.
Police said they forced the man to write them a check for $1,100 and left. The victim got free and called police.
Sweat and Thornberg pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree felony robbery and kidnapping.
Judge David Hamilton sentenced Sweat to two terms of one to 15 years in prison, to be served consecutively.
During his imprisonment, Sweat was convicted three times of smuggling contraband into the prison.
In once incident, police said prison guards recovered smuggled sharp metal objects from Sweat.