SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislators on Thursday afternoon honored Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday, who was killed in the line of duty on May 28 last year.
The House and Senate both recognized Lyday for his sacrifice, the Ogden Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Rep. Paul Ray of Clearfield and Sen. Gregg Buxton of Roy, who sponsored the action, presented a citation of honor to Lyday's family in the Capitol rotunda.
Lyday's wife, Ashley Lyday, other family and friends and fellow Ogden police officers were there for the honor.
Lyday, 24, on the job for 15 months, was shot to death while answering a domestic violence call. A state probation officer was wounded in the shooting. Other officers returned fire, killing a man inside the home.