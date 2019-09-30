FARMINGTON — A man suspected of several rapes in Utah and Wyoming says he plans to hire his own attorney to fight charges that could put him in prison for life.
Public defender Julie George represented Mark Douglas Burns, 69, in his first court appearance Monday.
Burns told 2nd District Judge Robert Dale he will get his own counsel, and the judge ordered that Burns be held without bail until his next court appearance, scheduled Oct. 16.
Clearfield police arrested Burns in Ogden last week and the Davis County Attorney's Office charged him with 17 first-degree felonies. If convicted, Burns likely would spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Police detectives and state crime labs in Utah and Wyoming worked to match DNA evidence taken from rape victims to Burns' DNA. They used familial linked DNA to narrow the search to a half brother of Burns, at which point Burns became a suspect.
At a news conference last week, authorities said Burns is suspected in four rape cases in Clearfield and others in Ogden, Riverdale and Layton in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett said authorities in Laramie and Rock Springs, Wyoming, are planning to charge Burns for alleged crimes there. He said police believe Burns, a long-haul trucker, may have committed other rapes throughout the West.