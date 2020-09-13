DAVIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old man died Saturday after the recreational vehicle he was riding in rolled.
According to tweets by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. approximately half a mile from the entrance to Farmington Canyon. Both the 40-year-old male driver and his passenger were injured when their side-by-side utility terrain vehicle rolled.
The driver was ejected down a hill and called for help, a Facebook post by Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue states. The man reported leaving a football-sized rock by the road where he fell, below the site of the crash.
Because of where the rollover took place, search and rescue personnel were called to assist. An officer spotted the rock and the rescue team was sent up the hill, where they located the body of the passenger, who had sustained fatal injuries.
His identity has not been publicly released.
The driver was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.