OGDEN — A 25-year-old Morgan County man was booked into jail Tuesday to be held without bail on an automobile homicide charge.
A car driven by Zachary Mark Wall vaulted over a curb on Madison Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 and crashed into a power pole, killing his passenger, Ogden police said.
Court records identified the victim as Curiea Thornton, 31, of Ogden.
In a motion filed Tuesday in 2nd District Court, the Weber County Attorney's Office asked that Wall be held without bail until he gets a bail hearing.
The motion said state law specifies a rebuttable presumption that a suspect charged with second-degree felony automobile homicide be jailed.
Wall was released from an Ogden hospital recently and returned home to Morgan County. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a dislocated hip and a lacerated knee.
"Victims should be allowed to voice their concerns at a bail hearing," the prosecution motion said. "The victim in this case had children and her family would like to be involved and heard in the court process."
A toxicology test showed Wall had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, almost four times Utah's legal limit.
Wall was an alcohol-restricted driver, having two DUI convictions on his record, one in 2014 in Hurricane and the other in 2017 in Box Elder County, records show.
In addition to the homicide charge, Wall is accused of third-degree felony DUI and class B misdemeanor alcohol restricted driving.