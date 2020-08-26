OGDEN — Davin Stott had been in the Weber County Jail since last year after being shot during an armed standoff with Riverdale police.
Said to have been suicidal in that May 23, 2019, event, Stott was identified Tuesday as the jail inmate who died of an apparent suicide Friday night.
Lt. Joshua Marigoni, Weber County Sheriff's Office corrections spokesperson, confirmed to the Standard-Examiner that Stott was the deceased inmate.
The 23-year-old Riverdale man's death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Weber County Attorney's Office, which heads investigations when someone dies in law enforcement custody.
Marigoni declined to release further information about the death pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to past Standard-Examiner coverage, Stott was shot several times by Riverdale Police Officer Tyrel Dalton after police said Stott raised a handgun.
County Attorney Christopher Allred later ruled Dalton's actions were justified.
Police said Stott was having suicidal thoughts after allegations were made that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 14. Stott told his girlfriend that “death would be better than jail,” according to a police affidavit.
Police received a call at 11:34 p.m. May 22 warning of Stott’s reported statements, and they arrived at a Riverdale apartment building where he was living.
At the time, police were not aware of the sexual assault allegations but were told that Stott thought he was in trouble with police.
At one point during the standoff, officers said they considered leaving the scene because Stott had not committed any crime.
However, they stayed out of concern for a woman who told police she would go back into the apartment once they left. Police believed Stott was inside the apartment with a loaded handgun and he was “clearly distraught,” according to Allred's July 29, 2019, report on the investigation.
As police stood near the apartment’s window, the blinds opened, revealing Stott allegedly holding a handgun.
Stott backed up into the kitchen, and the report said Dalton saw Stott “arch his hand up, pointing the gun at him.” Dalton fired five shots, hitting Stott.
Police interviewed Stott in the hospital five days later.
He told police he didn’t want to leave the apartment because he was scared. Stott said that when he opened the blinds he had the gun in his hand because “he forgot he had it,” Allred's report said.
When he heard the officers yelling at him, he became even more frightened, telling the investigators that he didn’t know where to put the gun when officers began yelling.
Stott denied that he ever pointed the gun at the officers and said he was going to put it down when he was shot. He said he never intended to shoot the officers outside his window.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Allred's office filed against Stott two counts of second-degree felony assault against a peace officer.
That was followed up Oct. 4 with a charge accusing Stott of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child in connection with an alleged May 5 incident.
Stott pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He was awaiting trial in 2nd District Court when he died.
On Jan. 13, Judge Ernie Jones signed an order authorizing a medical furlough for Stott to receive "psychiatric stabilization" at the McKay-Dee Behavioral Health Center.
He was later returned to jail.
An online obituary said Stott was born in Brigham City and graduated in 2015 from Weber High School, where he was on the wrestling team.
Suicide was responsible for 54% of deaths in Utah's county jails documented in 2013-17, according to reports by the Utah Commission for Criminal and Juvenile Justice.
Stott's death was the second this year at the Weber jail. A federal prisoner died July 25 of "suspicious circumstances" and is under investigation.
The Davis County Jail has reported three inmate deaths since May — two apparent suicides and the third of unknown cause.