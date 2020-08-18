FARMINGTON — The woman who was stabbed and killed Sunday night on Interstate 15 has been identified.
Shilo Marie Stewart, 34, of Fruit Heights, was the victim, according to Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Tuesday afternoon.
Oscar Cuevas-Landa, 18, was arrested on foot in Farmington shortly after the incident.
He is held at the Davis County Jail without bail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and second-degree aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.
Formal charges had not been filed in 2nd District Court by Tuesday afternoon.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Cuevas-Landa allegedly told police he stabbed the victim multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over her and opened the door and pushed her out, the arrest affidavit said.
Earlier, he had told a Farmington officer who first stopped him that the woman was staring at him, so he stabbed her, according to the document.
Cuevas-Landa said he had taken LSD and smoked marijuana, it said.
A preliminary assessment by a medical examiner found two wounds on the woman’s body that appeared to be stabbing injuries, the affidavit said.
A GoFundMe account set up in Stewart's memory said, "All Shilo was trying to do was help a stranger in need and that's the type of person that she was. She always put others before she put herself."
Street said Monday the details of why Cuevas-Landa and the woman were in the car remained under investigation.