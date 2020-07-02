WEBER COUNTY COLD CASE HOMICIDES

Brian Sean Housley, Nov. 27, 2017. Housley was killed in a drive-by shooting on 16th Street in Ogden.

Bryan Cliff Pickett, Feb. 9, 1980. At 1:50 a.m., Weber County Corrections Deputy Bryan Pickett was found dead on the roadway beside his Jeep.

Carson George Thonsen, Sept. 5, 2003. Ogden police found Thonsen's body in a transient camp.

Corbin Samuel McGuire, Aug. 20, 2015. McGuire, of Roy, was riding a bicycle in the 2300 block of Van Buren Avenue when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Francisco "Cisco" Lopez, May 2, 2015. Lopez was shot several times near 7th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

Jeffrey Bancroft, Oct. 24, 2008. Bancroft was driving on Wall Avenue in the early morning hours. His car crashed into a building and police learned he had been shot.

Robert Levi Chacon, July 28, 2001. Police said Chacon was shot while sitting in a parked car.

Robert Santos Soto, Aug. 31, 2013. At 1:20 a.m., Ogden police were dispatched to a report of shots fired. They found Soto lying on his back, dead on a sidewalk. Witnesses said they heard gunshots, car doors slam and vehicles accelerate from the area.

Shallen Demetrius Lestrick, Oct. 1, 2013. Witnesses told police Lestrick was on the sidewalk smoking in front of a home in the 200 block of 29th Street. Two men approached from behind and he was shot.

Cyle John Vankomen and Kevin Dale Nelson, Dec. 9, 2016. The two men were shot to death in a South Ogden home invasion. Neighborhood cameras showed masked men lurking around the home before the shootings.

Joyce Yost, 1985. Douglas Lovell was convicted and sentenced to death in Yost's killing, but her body never has been found.

Tina Joyce Gallegos, Aug. 16, 1982. Her body was found in the Ogden River.

Gabrielle Distefano, Sept. 16, 1982. Her body was found wrapped in plastic in a Harrisville ditch. Weber County sheriff's detectives believe her case may be connected to Gallegos's because they both disappeared in the same week in August.

This list of cold case homicides investigated by police agencies in Weber County does not include out-of-state cold cases with Utah victims, other deaths such as victims of hit-and-runs, or missing persons cases.

Two other cases of note:

Joe Martinez, Nov. 1, 2014. The 16-year-old was skateboarding at night when he was hit by a pickup truck at 17th Street and 200 West.

Ryan Bush, April 28, 2013. The 20-year-old's body was found in a California commercial waste facility. Police said Bush may have been killed in Ogden and dumped in a trash bin.

Sources: Utah Department of Public Safety cold case database and Standard-Examiner files.