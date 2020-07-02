OGDEN — Surviving relatives of cold-case homicide victims watch and wait, and wait more, for any news that an investigation is moving again.
Darcie Housley of North Ogden is frustrated that her son's killer has not been found, and she leads a 700-member Facebook group dedicated to the cause.
There are 400 to 600 unsolved homicides or missing persons cases in Utah, according to the Utah Cold Case Coalition.
"That’s why I’m so motivated," Housley said. "I'm distraught about how the system works and how many cold cases there are."
A review of information from the Utah Department of Public Safety cold case database shows there are nine cases in Ogden, three in South Ogden and two in Weber County.
Housley said she appreciates what police investigators do, but she wants more.
"I know police departments are shorthanded," Housley said. "I think they need more money. I would love to see a cold case unit."
The current civil rights uproar against police nationwide unfortunately cuts against that goal, she said.
"I am against 'defund the police,'" Housley said.
Interviewed Wednesday during her lunch break at her workplace in Clinton, Housley said she was retired when her son was killed, but she picked up a three-days-a-week job some time later to keep busy.
She speaks passionately about finding her son's killer, and on her Facebook page, Justice for Brian Sean Housley, she commiserates with others whose loved ones' murders remain unsolved.
"We all deserve justice," she said.
Police said Brian Housley was shot in the head in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of 16th Street.
He died three days later.
His mother said he had been asked to work on a car, "and just as he sent a girl in to get a tool, there was a drive-by shooting."
"We believe he got caught in a gang war that was going on," she said.
Of the Housley case, Ogden Police Lt. Michael Boone said, "Largely, it's cold."
But cold cases aren't left on a shelf, said Boone, who leads investigations for the Ogden force.
"When something comes in that needs follow-up," Boone said, that lead is pursued.
He said unsolved homicide cases are reviewed periodically, "with more than one set of eyes on them."
And he said social media efforts like Housley's are helpful.
"It gets exposure for cases," Boone said. "In every case, someone knows something, somewhere."
Investigators are no happier than victims' families about cold cases, Boone said.
"I don't think anybody likes to have a case that's assigned to them that is unsolved." he said. "Those cases stick with people. We do everything we can because that's what we signed up for."
Two other fairly recent Ogden cold cases, both five years ago, continue to puzzle.
On May 2, 2015, 18-year-old Francisco "Cisco" Lopez was shot several times at 7th Street and Harrison Boulevard.
"That is one that is still regularly discussed and worked," Boone said, adding that Lopez "was purely a victim in a bad place."
Corbin Samuel McGuire was riding his bike in the 2300 block of Van Buren Avenue on Aug. 20, 2015, when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. He died several days later.
Boone said that investigation was complicated by a "vague vehicle description" given by witnesses.
"Just because a case is cold doesn't mean it's not being worked or that it's not up front in people's minds," Boone said.
"An originating officer can go their whole career with one of these," he said. "Everyone is invested in those outcomes."