Editor’s note: In the public’s interest, the Standard-Examiner is including the full, unedited video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. The video includes violent imagery that may be disturbing.
OGDEN — Video footage released Monday evening by the Weber County Attorney's Office depicts the police shooting of an 18-year-old man wielding a knife and air pistol and presents preliminary details gathered during an investigation of the events.
Gavin Richard Johansen was shot sometime after 7 p.m. Oct. 27 after police arrived at a residence while responding to a report of a suicidal person.
The video includes audio from a 911 call by a case manager with the State of Utah, who says he received a phone call from one of Johansen's parents stating that their son was going to "get a shotgun and commit suicide."
The video states that police established a perimeter around the home and as officers made contact with occupants at the front door, Johansen exited the home through a rear basement door and encountered a female officer stationed there.
"He presented the handgun at an officer … which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," on-screen text in the video states.
Body camera footage from the female officer shows a quiet scene. As dogs begin to bark, the officer moves closer to the stairwell leading from the basement and calls out, "Hey."
A light above the stairwell is turned on, video shows, and a blond man, identified as Johansen, steps outside and rapidly climbs the stairs, as the officer continues to shout, "Hey!" Five gunshots are heard as the officer retreats backward.
The officer reports that shots were fired and leads other officers to the stairs as Johansen, who was hit in the abdomen, cries and raises his hands at police command.
"Finally," he says before officers drag him up and out of the stairwell. "Am I going to die?"
Separate video taken from a security camera on the home, pointing toward the officer from behind the stairwell, shows Johansen exit the home with another, unidentified person clinging to his shoulder, who ducks and retreats when firing starts.
Crime scene photos show a large kitchen knife and realistic airsoft pellet gun resting on the stairs. Police have said they found a shotgun on a couch in the basement and several shotgun shells nearby.
Johansen was arrested following his release from the hospital. He has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault against a police officer, third-degree felony aggravated assault for allegedly strangling a family friend to near unconsciousness, and second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
As has become the norm in such situations, the county attorney's office released the video "to provide (the public) with information about an officer-involved shooting," according to a statement accompanying the video.
The investigation is ongoing, the statement says, and "we are not drawing any conclusions at this time about whether officer(s) acted consistently with their own policy or the law until all the facts are known, and the investigation is complete."