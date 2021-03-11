GARLAND — A registered sex offender was volunteering for the Bear River High School drama department before administrators learned of his status, a school official said Thursday.
Box Elder School District Superintendent Steven Carlsen in Brigham City confirmed by email that the volunteer, identified as Jeremy R. Rose, was asked not to return to the school grounds.
Rose, 44, a former Tremonton police officer, was convicted of child sexual exploitation and related charges in 2014 and 2017.
Carlsen said he received an email in mid-February about the volunteer and the Bear River principal investigated.
“Once the original notification was verified the principal told the volunteer he could no longer come on to the campus to volunteer,” Carlsen said.
Principal A.J. Gilmore referred questions to Carlsen’s office.
“Anybody in school who has unsupervised access to students requires a background check,” said Benjamin Rasmussen, education law director for the state Office of Education.
He said the state office only gets involved with background check matters concerning licensed school employees.
Background checks and supervision of nonlicensed staff and volunteers are in the purview of local school officials, he said.
It was not clear what work Rose did for the drama department, how long he had been helping the school, whether he was closely supervised or whether a background check was performed.
Under Utah law, a registered sex offender whose victim was a minor is banned from school grounds. A violation is a class A misdemeanor.
Rose was prosecuted in Weber County and convicted of two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of third-degree felony voyeurism, and third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor. He also was convicted of communications fraud related to a transaction with a teenage girl for the pornographic imagery.
The case was moved from Box Elder County because of Rose’s law enforcement background there.
Prosecutors alleged Rose enticed a teenage girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct for pornographic electronic recording.
An Ogden judge sentenced Rose to several suspended prison terms and 270 days in jail. Court records show he completed probation in 2018.
Federal prosecutors also charged Rose in the same case. He was sentenced in 2017 to five years of probation on two child pornography counts. His probation was completed early in 2020, according to U.S. District Court records.
A Weber County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson did not immediately respond Thursday to a question about whether Rose is being investigated for a possible school grounds violation.
KSL-TV reported that some Rose family members said he was at the school after hours, he was supervised and he only wanted to serve his community.