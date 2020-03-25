UHP stops weaving truck
Screen capture of a Utah Highway Patrol stop of a weaving truck Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on Interstate 15 in Kaysville.

 By MARK SHENEFELT Standard-Examiner

KAYSVILLE — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper bumped a runaway pickup truck to a stop Wednesday after the driver suffered a medical problem.

At 8:22 a.m., the trooper saw the southbound truck swerve into the left-lane barrier on Interstate 15 in Kaysville, the UHP said in a press release.

Dash-cam video showed the truck weaved and bounced into the barrier a few more times, losing a tire but accelerating again.

The driver failed to pull over, but the trooper eventually bumped the truck's rear fender and the pickup stopped, facing the barrier.

Troopers said Kaysville Fire Department and Davis County sheriff's paramedics determined the driver was experiencing a medical episode.

Both the pickup and the UHP cruiser were damaged, the release said.

