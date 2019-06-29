SALT LAKE CITY — No one saw Ashley Evan Jessop’s death coming, an attorney representing Weber County says, and even so, “Jails are not required to have perfect or even good policies” of caring for inmates.
In a motion filed June 17, Frank Mylar, a private lawyer defending the county, urged U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby to dismiss a civil rights suit filed by Michelle Shafer, of Hooper, over the 2016 death of her son.
Arrested for intoxication, Jessop wrote on his jail intake form that he was “almost” suicidal, suffered from seizures, and was taking two psychiatric medicines, according to records the Standard-Examiner obtained in 2017 with a public records request.
In his dismissal motion, Mylar wrote, “Nothing was documented or observed that objectively required immediate medical attention.”
The Jessop civil suit is one of several still playing out after a series of deaths in the Weber and Davis County jails in 2016. Those deaths and others — six in Davis and two in Weber — gained statewide attention and led the Legislature to pass a jail monitoring law.
Uniformly, attorneys representing relatives of people who died behind bars are alleging in civil damage suits that jail policies and procedures were inadequate and that negligence by jail medical and corrections personnel contributed to the deaths.
On the other side, teams of private lawyers fielded by the Utah county governments’ insurance cooperative have discounted claims of negligence and said employees acted reasonably in their care and supervision of the inmates.
Most points hinge legally on whether jail officials or employees were “deliberately indifferent” to inmates’ wellbeing.
To win a suit alleging violation of the constitutional right to adequate medical care in jail, litigants must demonstrate that standard was breached.
It is a high bar to reach, as Mylar pointed out in his dismissal motion.
“Jails are not required to have perfect or even good policies; rather they cannot be so constitutionally deficient that they directly cause an inmate to be deprived of his or her constitutional rights,” he wrote.
Jessop, 35, of Ogden, was jailed on Feb. 27, 2016, and was found unresponsive about 40 hours later. He was taken to an Ogden hospital and died three days later.
The attending physician listed the cause of death as rhabdomyolysis, acute kidney injury, liver disease and a gastrointestinal bleed.
Rhabdomyolysis is a condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Damaged muscle cells are released into the bloodstream, some harmful to the kidneys, and may lead to kidney failure.
Causes of rhabdomyolysis include liver disease and long-lasting muscle compression such as that caused by prolonged immobilization after a fall or lying unconscious on a hard surface.
Shafer’s attorney, Shane Gosdis, said in a 2018 interview that he believes Jessop was left senseless for hours, and that’s what killed him.
But, Mylar wrote, “Jessop presented himself as an intoxicated prisoner who did not need or request medical attention. His later odd behavior is not all that odd for an intoxicated prisoner.”
Jessop kicked a door, screamed at others and pulled down his pants, among other things, documents said.
“A nurse specifically saw Jessop after he was booked ...” the dismissal motion said. “Jessop’s ailments, however, were not easily observed or detected. The county cannot be liable for failing to correct a policy when it has had no knowledge of any defect. Without a constitutionally defective policy, the county cannot be liable.”
Shafer’s attorneys now have an opportunity to file a competing summary judgment motion or other response.
The matter then will be ruled on by Shelby, continue to trial or be settled out of court.
Federal suits also remain active on behalf of Marion Herrera, who died of heroin withdrawal and dehydration in the Weber jail; Heather Miller, victim of a fatal fall from a top bunk in the Davis jail; and Gregory Hayes, a drug addict who died in the Davis jail’s booking area in 2017.
The family of Kara Noakes, found dead in her Davis cell after being arrested for failing to appear in court on a car registration citation, filed a $2 million claim against Davis County but eventually chose not to file a lawsuit.