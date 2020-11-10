Editor’s note: In the public’s interest, the Standard-Examiner is including the full, unedited video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. The video includes violent imagery that may be disturbing.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday released a video with new details of a fatal encounter between law enforcement officers and an armed man last month outside a Huntsville home.
The incident began at approximately 10:40 p.m. Oct. 23, when residents of the home called 911 to report a man was inside a trailer parked in front of their house. In partial audio recordings of the 911 call included in the video, a woman tells a dispatcher she and her husband were awakened by the sound of gunshots and noticed someone was inside the trailer. During the course of the conversation, the sound of more gunfire can faintly be heard.
The video includes footage from two sources: a police cruiser dashcam and the body camera of an unidentified officer. In both vantage points, a large recreational trailer, with the door open and lights on inside, and a smaller storage trailer can be seen situated beside each other in the home's driveway.
An officer can be heard calling for anyone inside the trailer to come out. After the officer initially remarks that no one can be seen, a pair of feet soon come into view under the smaller trailer.
The officer commands the person to step out from between the trailers. A shirtless man, holding a black .40-caliber handgun, sprints into view, at one point briefly pausing to point it at the officer, who yells at him to "drop the gun."
Following an exchange of gunfire, the man, identified as Cody Hadley, 32, of Huntsville, flails his limbs and falls to the ground. The officer immediately reports that shots were fired and there is "one male down."
Medical aid was rendered at the scene but Hadley died of his wounds, according to an initial press release put out by the Weber County Sheriff's Office the day after the shooting.
At least seven shots can be heard on the video, although it isn't clear how many were fired by officers or Hadley.
The information released by the county attorney's office doesn't specify how many officers responded to the scene, but the Weber County Sheriff's Office's original press release stated that multiple deputies from that agency and at least one from Morgan County were at the scene.
Previous reporting by the Standard-Examiner also states that one Weber County deputy and one Morgan County deputy were placed on administrative leave after the incident.
According to the video, it is believed Hadley was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and was "distraught over a family issue."
A message left with County Attorney Chris Allred wasn't immediately returned, and Lt. Courtney Ryan, spokesperson for the Weber County Sheriff's Office, referred all questions to Allred's office.
The email sent by the county attorney's office states that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and that "we are not drawing any conclusions at this time about whether officer(s) acted consistently with their own policy or the law until all the facts are known, and the investigation is complete."
Referred to in the email as a "Critical Incident Community Briefing," the video's release "is intended to provide you with all of the information we have at this time to help you better understand what happened," it says.