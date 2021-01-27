OGDEN — Police arrested a Weber Metro crime scene investigator Wednesday on felony allegations that he placed a hidden camera to record a 12-year-old girl showering.
Layton police arrested Marc Ray Swain, 47, in Ogden and took him to be booked at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Layton police were called in to investigate the case, first reported to Ogden police, because of a conflict of interest.
Swain, as a crime scene investigator, works with various law enforcement agencies in Weber County.
Swain is on administrative leave and an internal investigation has begun, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
According to online payroll records, Swain has been an evidence analyst with the Sheriff's Office since 2014, paid $53,000 annually as of last year.
A Layton police probable cause statement said Swain has a position of trust with the 12-year-old, who told her mother she found a recording device in the bathroom Monday evening.
The mother confronted Swain, who allegedly said it was a flash drive that he had accidentally dropped in the bathroom.
The arrest affidavit said the girl told her mother she had seen the device, partially hidden, two other times in the bathroom and she noticed a lens on it.
On two of the occasions, the lens was pointed at the area where the girl would change to shower, and the third time it was pointed directly into the shower, the affidavit said.
The mother told officers Swain "had a pornography problem" and that in researching the device, she determined it was a recorder.
She said there was no data card in the drive and that Swain denied knowledge of a data card.
"It is probable that he placed the device in the bathroom in order to surreptitiously record," the affidavit said.
Police said Swain waived his Miranda rights and admitted placing the camera to record the girl.
Officers said they obtained a search warrant and seized several electronic devices in the home.
Swain was booked on suspicion of three counts of voyeurism committed against a child under 14 and two counts of obstruction of justice, all third-degree felonies; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felonies.
Layton 2nd District Court Judge Robert Dale signed an order granting Swain's release from jail pending trial, with the conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses.
No formal charges had been filed by late Wednesday afternoon.