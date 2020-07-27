OGDEN — Investigators are looking into suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a Weber County Jail inmate, authorities said Monday.
The male inmate, a prisoner held on contract for the U.S. Marshals Service, died Saturday after his cellmate summoned corrections officers to the cell, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The cellmate told guards the man was vomiting, and they found him unconscious, the release said.
Jail medical personnel and Ogden paramedics were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead in the jail, according to the release.
"The death is being investigated as suspicious," the release said. However, it continued, "This does not appear to be related to COVID-19."
The jail has been dealing with a coronavirus outbreak since early July.
Lt. Joshua Marigoni, the Sheriff's Office's corrections spokesperson, said 126 inmates had tested positive as of Monday.
He said one of those inmates had to be sent to the hospital for low oxygen saturation, but he was soon returned to the jail.
Regarding the death investigation, Marigoni said he had nothing further to report Monday about the possible cause.
"We just don't know" what happened, said Brandon Holt, chief deputy marshal at the Marshals Service's district office in Salt Lake City. "An autopsy is pending."
Holt said the man's name was not yet being released because the agency was having trouble locating next of kin.
The Marshals Service has contracts with various counties, including Weber and Davis, to hold federal prisoners pending trial or sentencing.
The man was not being housed in isolation or quarantine sections of the jail, the Sheriff's Office release said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office is heading the investigation, per the county's Critical Incident Protocol. That protocol is activated when anyone dies in official custody or in cases of use of deadly force such as police shootings.
County Attorney Chris Allred said Monday he had no new information on the investigation.
County crime scene investigators and the state Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene as well Saturday.
The weekend incident was the third death in the Weber jail since June 2019. The first two were suicides.
The Davis County Jail in Farmington has had three deaths this summer, all suicides.
The Utah Legislature in 2018 required county jails to begin reporting all deaths. It also mandated ongoing studies of suicide prevention and drug withdrawal treatment behind bars.
That followed a reported 25 deaths in Utah's jails in 2016.