OGDEN — Police arrested a 56-year-old man in Weber County on allegations that he tried to entice a young girl for sex.
Salt Lake City police said in an arrest affidavit that Shawn Barry Kendall, who lives in the Ogden area, was arrested Wednesday.
Kendall was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of enticing a minor by internet or text and sexual exploitation of a minor, both second-degree felonies, plus one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.
The arrest warrant said Kendall allegedly had been communicating for weeks on social media with a girl he thought was younger than 14.
Kendall allegedly suggested sexual contact with the girl and twice asked her for nude photos, the affidavit said.
He also allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the girl, according to the charging document.
A meeting in Salt Lake City was arranged with the minor girl but Kendall did not show up, the affidavit said.
Detectives then arrested Kendall in Weber County. Police said that after being read his rights, Kendall allegedly admitted talking to the girl about sex and sending her explicit photos.