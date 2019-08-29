BOX ELDER COUNTY — Search and rescue workers found a Weber County man dead on Wednesday just east of Perry.
The man, identified by police as 53-year-old Weber County resident Donald Glen Rumsey, was reported missing by his family members on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.
Rumsey's family told police he had left over the weekend to go camping, but had not returned home and had missed two days of work, the release says.
Police in Cache County searched Blacksmith Fork, but did not locate Rumsey. Family members knew Rumsey frequently visited Perry Canyon, and later found his ATV trailer and his truck.
Search and rescue crews were called early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., and later were sent to the Perry Canyon area around 6 a.m. Later, a hiker told police about an overturned ATV in a ravine roughly a quarter mile from Rumsey's truck.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found Rumsey's body near the ATV.
A preliminary investigation indicates Rumsey's death was likely caused by injuries after crashing the ATV. However a final determination of the cause of death will be made by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.
As of Thursday morning, it was not immediately clear where Rumsey resided in Weber County.