OGDEN — A Weber County man is in jail, without bail, after allegedly biting off a piece of a woman's finger in a domestic violence incident.
Charles Donald Moelter, 35, was booked into the Weber County jail late last week after the Ogden Police Department responded to "an active family disturbance" at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
According to a probable cause affidavit, OPD arrived at a home to find a woman with "approximately half of her finger ... completely detached ... and placed in a bag full of ice," the affidavit reads.
The female victim told police that she had earlier told Moelter to "get a job and move out." Moelter began yelling in anger afterwords, and the victim put out her finger, telling him to be quiet. Moelter allegedly grabbed the victim's finger and bit it off, then slammed his head into a brick wall multiple times, according to police.
Moelter told officers he had consumed a large bottle of whiskey prior to the incident and police found a homemade pipe that he said was used to smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit. He also told police the victim put her finger in his mouth, which is why he bit it, and that he slammed his head against the wall in an attempt to "splatter his brains everywhere" because he wanted to die.
Police ultimately charged Moelter with a pair of 2nd degree felonies, mayhem and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Ogden's 2nd District Court determined Moelter would constitute a substantial danger to the community if released on bail.