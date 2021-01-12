OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged an Ogden man with leaving the scene of a fatal crash last summer.
An Ogden police probable cause statement said Jesus Hernandez, 37, was northbound in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard at 3 a.m. on June 5 when his vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Hernandez later told police he knew he had hit someone but he failed to stop, the affidavit said.
The driver slowed momentarily, then drove away, not stopping to help the pedestrian or call 911, according to the affidavit.
Hernandez called family and friends, saying he had hit a pedestrian, and that he needed to return to the scene, the affidavit said.
He arrived at the crash site in about 15 minutes. Police and paramedics had arrived by then and the victim was pronounced dead.
Further information about the victim was not available.
Hernandez is charged with third-degree felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Second District Court records showed Tuesday that Hernandez was not in custody and that a summons would be issued ordering him to appear before a judge.