Editor’s note: In the public’s interest, the Standard-Examiner is including the full, unedited video released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office. The video includes profanity and violent imagery that may be disturbing.
OGDEN — Body camera video from a Feb. 5 fatal police shooting shows a suspect holding a handgun before an Ogden officer fires.
Dino Raul Morales, 28, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, stole her car and later ran from police before officers found him hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Video and audio recordings released Tuesday by the Weber County Attorney's Office document the confrontation between an officer and Morales in a residential carport in the 2900 block of Grant Avenue.
The officer discovers Morales and tells him to show his hands, then sees the gun.
"Show me your hands," the officer shouts as Morales stirs, then stands up.
"What do you mean?" Morales says. "This is my house, dude."
The video shows the officer back away, shouting repeatedly to drop the gun.
"Nope," Morales says.
The officer then fires nine shots at Morales, who falls back into the bed of the truck.
The shooting is under investigation by the Weber County Force Investigation Team. The Weber County Attorney's Office will review the findings and issue a ruling on whether the shooting was justified, common procedure after a police use of deadly force.
The county attorney's video, posted on YouTube, said the owners of the carport did not know Morales and had no idea he was there.
At a Feb. 7 news conference, Ogden Police Chief Eric Young said the reported sexual assault occurred in the 100 block of 26th Street. Police later spotted the stolen car at 30th Street and Washington Boulevard and Morales got out and ran west into a neighborhood.
A drone recording taken the next day showed the location of the carport where the shooting occurred.
The county attorney's video said Morales was from California and had a felony record, including a prohibition against carrying firearms.
The officer who shot Morales is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the usual practice after such an incident.