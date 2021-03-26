LAYTON — Davis County prosecutors have filed six felony charges against a Weber County crime scene investigator who was arrested in January on voyeurism and sexual exploitation allegations.
Marc Swain, 47, is charged in 2nd District Court in Layton with two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one third-degree felony level of that charge, and three counts of third-degree felony voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment.
The charges were filed March 17. Swain is free from custody pending his first court appearance April 19.
Layton police were called to investigate the case because Swain, of Ogden, worked with law enforcement personnel throughout Weber County.
Investigators said in a probable cause statement that Swain placed a hidden camera to record a 12-year-old girl showering.
Swain had a position of trust with the girl, who told her mother she found a recording device in the bathroom, according to the Jan. 27 arrest affidavit.
The affidavit said the girl told her mother she had seen the device, partially hidden, two other times in the bathroom and she noticed a lens on it.
On two of the occasions, the lens was pointed at the area where the girl would change to shower, and the third time it was pointed directly into the shower, the affidavit said.
Police said Swain waived his Miranda rights and admitted placing the camera to record the girl.
Officers said they obtained a search warrant and seized several electronic devices in the home.
Charging documents said the alleged offenses occurred between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 25 this year.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office put Swain on paid administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations.