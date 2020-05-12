OGDEN — A man trying to break up a fight between two women was choked unconscious by his girlfriend, police alleged in charging documents.
The alleged assailant, identified as Taylor Whipple, 25, also allegedly tried to gouge out the man's eye and threatened him and the other woman with a kitchen knife, according to a Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement.
Whipple was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail after the incident at about 6 p.m. Sunday. She remained held Tuesday in lieu of $5,440 bond after being charged Monday in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor using a dangerous weapon during a fight and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The alleged victim told deputies the conflict began when Whipple started yelling at the other female, her older relative, and he tried to get between the two of them.
The man said he blacked out after being beaten and choked, regained consciousness later and went outside, at which point Whipple allegedly emerged with a knife and told the man and her relative to get off her property.
In the charging documents, the deputy said Whipple had bruised lips that may have been caused during the scuffle with the other woman.
The older relative reported similar circumstances to deputies, while Whipple told them the other two had beaten her up.