It was a traffic accident that killed a woman heading back to work after a stint on maternity leave that Krista Horting, battalion chief for the Weber Fire District, can't shake.
"I had just had a baby so that call really stuck with me," said Horting, who was among the emergency respondents to the crash scene.
Jim Truett, a member of the Weber Fire District Board of Trustees, recalls a conversation with a former fire district firefighter. The firefighter, still traumatized even in retirement, told Truett of a particularly difficult call from years back: a traffic accident that killed a child. On another occasion, the retiree said, he helped gather body parts after the crash of a small airplane.
"Toughest guy I know was in tears," Truett said.
Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is real, Truett and Horting say, and that conversation with the retired firefighter has spurred Truett to action. PTSD is a mental health condition caused by some sort of "terrifying event," according to the Mayo Clinic, the nonprofit health system with campuses in Rochester, Minnesota, and elsewhere. Symptoms, which can appear years after an incident, can include flashbacks, anxiety and "uncontrollable thoughts" about an event or events.
Retirees, Truett maintains, need access to the same sort of services that active-duty firefighters can tap into to help them deal with the lingering after-effects of dealing with tragedy — fires, car crashes, suicides and more. He successfully lobbied for help from his fellow Weber Fire District trustees in launching a program geared toward the 28 retirees from the department, and he hopes others elsewhere follow suit.
"We hope other fire departments and other fire districts will see value in this and do the same thing," he said. Weber Fire District serves unincorporated Weber County as well as Farr West, Hooper, Huntsville, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven.
Per the new initiative, approved by Truett and the other Weber Fire District trustees last week, a retirees association was formed to keep retirees connected to the department. David Austin, who retired last year as the Weber Fire District chief, will head the new association with the aim to help keep retirees engaged with what, for many, was a second family of sorts. Moreover, Truett said, retirees will be able to access, at no charge, counseling services offered to active-duty firefighters via the department's employee assistance program, or EAP.
Those now serving have access to an increasing range of services to help them process the traumas they encounter day in and day out, to keep the incidents from gnawing at their mental well-being. "But we didn't go back for the older guys," said Horting.
That is, once firefighters retire, they've been left alone to deal with any mental scars that may remain from their service, and that, Truett maintains, isn't right. After the encounter with the retired firefighter still traumatized by the auto accident that killed a child and the plane crash, he reached out to other retirees for their input. "They were like, 'Oh yeah, we deal with that all the time,'" he said.
Organizers of the Huntsville Marathon have agreed to donate $1,000 to the new effort, Weber Fire District trustees committed another $1,000 and Truett, who serves as the Huntsville mayor, intends to seek out other donations.
'STIGMA DEFINITELY HAS REDUCED'
Firefighters, among other emergency responders, routinely respond to calls that can lead to PTSD, and while times are changing, they haven't always had an outlet to deal with the resulting stress, anxiety and more that can linger on and on. "You were just tough and sucked it up," Horting said.
In Truett's presentation to the Weber Fire District trustees, he noted that 43% of Utah firefighters have exhibited signs of PTSD and that 15% have attempted suicide, citing Professional Firefighters of Utah stats. Nationally, he said, 1,375 firefighters killed themselves from 2002 to 2019, including 15 in Utah, underscoring the mental strain the job can cause.
In response to such figures, more offerings have been created in recent years to help firefighters deal with PTSD and the other pressures of the job. Weber Fire District employees have access to counseling through an employee assistance program, a chaplain, a peer support group and special debriefing teams formed in response to particularly stressful and tragic calls. Gradually, they seem to be catching on.
"The last two years, people have really been taking advantage of the programs," Horting said. "The stigma definitely has reduced."
At any rate, retirees have been left out of the loop and the memories, troubling memories, can linger, making such offerings all the more important. Without getting into details, Horting vaguely referenced some of the tougher calls around Weber County that she's helped handle.
"I can point out a few houses from particular calls," she said. "It's always there."