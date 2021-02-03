UINTAH — The Uintah Fire Department, one of the few volunteer departments left in Weber County, is fading away.
Aiming in part to shore up incident response times, Uintah leaders seek annexation into the Weber Fire District, and the process, barring the unexpected, should be completed within a month. Uintah would join Farr West, Hooper, Huntsville, Marriott-Slaterville, West Haven and the unincorporated areas of Weber County in receiving fire protection from the Weber Fire District.
"They did a good job when they were here," said Uintah Mayor Gordon Cutler. But all but one of the volunteer members of the Uintah Fire Department lived outside the city, "so response time, we feel, was a problem." When a call came in, the volunteer firefighters would have to drive to the city to respond.
The change has caused some friction among members of the volunteer force, numbering around 20. Casey Christiansen, who had served as battalion chief for the Uintah firefighting force, said there were potential fixes to address city leaders' concerns — recruiting more heavily for firefighters from inside Uintah or stationing firefighters at the Uintah station at 2405 Bell Lane. Department leaders, though, were never given the opportunity to pursue the options.
"The way it was handled is what's leaving a bad taste in everyone's mouth," Christiansen said.
With the change, Uintah property owners will face a property tax hike starting in 2022 to cover the cost of getting coverage by Weber Fire District, or WFD. Using the district's current rate, that would amount to $284.21 a year for a home valued at $375,000, the average, or around $143,000 a year in all.
Cutler, though, thinks it's worth it and WFD has already taken over duties covering Uintah. "You're getting full-time firefighters that are sitting in their station, ready, willing and able to go. ... I think that will be an improvement," he said. WFD Station 64 in the Uintah Highlands would serve Uintah.
What's more, the city would have potentially had to raise taxes anyway had it maintained the volunteer force to cover continuing equipment costs. "It's just hard to say what the final impact is going to be totally until we're in there," Cutler said, while acknowledging there will be at least a short-term tax increase for Uintah residents.
More broadly, the turn of events in Uintah underscores debate over the merit of maintaining smaller fire departments versus consolidation. Leaders in Riverdale, South Ogden and Washington Terrace had mulled the possibility of creating a unified fire district. Ultimately, Riverdale and South Ogden leaders inked an interlocal agreement in 2019 to join forces while keeping each department intact.
Washington Terrace has had a volunteer fire department, though the city bolstered funding in 2020 to pay firefighters a stipend. Plain City still operates a volunteer firefighting force, according to Paul Sullivan, the WFD chief.
'KNOW THE CITY'
Even before Uintah leaders' decision to seek annexation, WFD had been assisting with coverage in Uintah, handling medical calls and structure fires. Uintah firefighters had been the primary responders to more minor events, things like car fires and small grass fires.
"It's not like we're an outside organization that's unfamiliar with the city," said Sullivan. "We know the city very well. We work with the city."
Even Christiansen praised the professionalism of WFD firefighters, saying the main dispute for Uintah firefighters was with city officials. "We would like to give a shout out to the Weber Fire District. ... We know they're going to do a great job," Christiansen said.
The push toward annexation in Uintah started in earnest last year after the prior Uintah Fire Department chief moved to Idaho, according to Christiansen. That led to increased debate among city leaders on the matter and the unanimous Uintah City Council decision on Nov. 17, 2020, to seek annexation into the WFD coverage area. The Weber Fire District Board of Trustees followed up with a hearing on the matter last December and the final decision on Jan. 12 to annex the area. The process generated only five formal protests, according to Sullivan.
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson must give final review to all the pertinent paperwork and sign off on the change, probably within a month, Sullivan thinks. The Uintah Fire Department building, meantime, sits unused, though Sullivan said the WFD could seek a deal with Uintah to use it for the fire department's wildland team.