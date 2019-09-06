OGDEN — A Weber County Sheriff's Office corporal was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday.
The sheriff's office said in a press release Friday afternoon that earlier in the day, Kevin Morris, a corporal in the department's corrections division, was arrested in connection with a possible DUI and allegedly interfering with his arrest.
Police were called to Plain City after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver. When deputies found the alleged reckless driver, they learned it was an off-duty corrections corporal.
The case was later referred to the Utah Highway Patrol for further investigation, according to the release.
Morris was taken into custody and later booked into the Box Elder County Jail.
Officials with the sheriff's office say Morris has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is being conducted, as per standard protocol.
Morris has been an employee with Weber County since August of 2000, according to the county's human resources department.