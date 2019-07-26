WEBER COUNTY — County officials have announced an enhanced enforcement of live jacket and parking laws at Causey Reservoir this weekend.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that deputies and U.S. Forest Service agents will be in the Causey area over the weekend to enforce local statutes and give out citations, if needed.
Signs that mark the two laws at hand are placed throughout the area, but the Sheriff's Office says people have ignored the rules in recent months.
Police say the illegally parked cars make it difficult for emergency personnel from accessing the area if first responders are called out, according to the post.
If you are in the water, you need a life jacket, the post indicates. That includes swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking or any other use of the water.
An electric sign has been placed near the entrance to Causey to warn those in the area, but the Sheriff's Office wanted to get the word out about the enhanced enforcement as well.
Any vehicles illegally parked will be towed, and anyone without a life jacket will be ticketed.