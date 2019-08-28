OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office has hired a former Salt Lake City police detective who was fired after handcuffing a nurse in a dispute over drawing blood from an unconscious patient.
Jeff Payne, who earlier in his career worked for the Ogden Police Department and the Davis County Sheriff's Office, was hired Aug. 9 by the Weber sheriff for part-time duty, the county personnel office confirmed Wednesday.
Payne's hire, first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune, comes in the wake of the Weber sheriff's hiring of another high-profile fired detective, Kayla Dallof.
She was fired by the University of Utah Police Department after failing to adequately follow up on reports of threats to two students, including Lauren McCluskey, who was murdered by Melvin Rowland, according to the Tribune.
Weber County Human Resources employee Katie O’Blennis confirmed Payne's hiring. She said he was hired as a part-time employee not eligible for benefits.
O'Blennis said she did not know whether Payne was working in the sheriff's enforcement division or corrections division.
Calls to Sheriff Ryan Arbon and sheriff's department spokesmen were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
Payne handcuffed U of U Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26, 2017, after she told officers they needed a warrant before they could draw blood from an injured patient.
Hospital policy as well as federal law specify that blood can’t be taken and given to law enforcement unless the patient consents, is under arrest or there is a warrant for the blood draw.
Payne accused Wubbels of impeding an investigation, then handcuffed and arrested her. Police video showed the tense confrontation and the nurse's apparent rough handling by Payne.
Salt Lake police officials put Payne on administrative leave while they investigated the incident. Two months later, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown fired Payne and demoted another officer who was involved for violating department policy.