OGDEN — A South Jordan man has been charged in 2nd District Court with four felony counts related to the alleged enticement of teenage girls on social media.
A Weber County Sheriff's Office investigation led to the May 5 arrest of Colin Garrett Elmore, 29, at his workplace in Herriman, according to court records and a sheriff's office press release.
In a probable cause statement, the sheriff's office said Elmore was detected in late January allegedly enticing undercover agents posing as 13-year-old girls. He sent one an explicit photo, the document alleged.
During a police interview, Elmore allegedly admitted trying to contact 13-year-old girls to arrange sex with them and that he had received photos back from some girls.
Detectives said they also found child pornography on Elmore's cellphone.
They also alleged Elmore admitted having met underage females for sex and added that they were interested in information from other potential victims.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Elmore with two counts of second-degree felony enticing a minor by internet or text and two counts of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Elmore remained jailed Monday in lieu of $30,500 bail. He has a court appearance in Ogden scheduled Tuesday.