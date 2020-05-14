OGDEN — The woman whose death in Ogden Canyon has been described as suspicious was identified Thursday as 30-year-old Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office made the identification in a press release and gave no further details about the woman or the investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call Tuesday about a body in the area of 400 Ogden Canyon, west of the Alaskan Inn, Lt. Cortney Ryan said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The body was found near the river, Ryan said.
Detectives are treating the death as suspicious. Ryan said several leads are being followed.
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area of Ogden Canyon between early Sunday morning and 5 p.m. Tuesday to call investigators at 801-778-6631.
Toilolo's family had posted a missing-person flier on social media. The flier said she was last heard from at 3 a.m. Sunday when she texted her mother that she was on her way home.