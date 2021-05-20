HUNTSVILLE — A property owner's security camera recorded a man committing bestiality with a mini horse, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find the suspect's car.
The man trespassed in a horse stall in the Ogden Valley and was seen committing lewd acts on video, Lt. Cortney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The crimes occurred about two months ago, but Ryan said investigators just recently were able to obtain other security video from a pickup truck that recorded a car reportedly driven by the suspect outside the horse stall.
The sheriff's office posted photos of the car on social media Wednesday and asked the public to call detective W. Smith at 801-778-6600 and reference case number 21WC6180.
The car is described as a white, early 2000s Nissan Altima or Maxima with distinctive aftermarket wheels.
The man could be subject to charges of bestiality and criminal trespass, Ryan said. Both are class B misdemeanors, which carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.