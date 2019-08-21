OGDEN — Emergency response teams from across the Weber County participated in an active shooter training exercise Wednesday at Weber State University.
"This is a chance for us to exercise our (emergency response) plan, assess our performance and identify areas for improvement," said Dane LeBlanc, Weber State police chief, in a message shared by the university. "It's an excellent learning opportunity."
The exercise responded to a specific scenario of shots being fired at a widely advertised event held at Stewart Stadium.
Emergency response agencies launched a mass casualty response at the south end of the stadium, according to the written scenario.
Volunteers from Clearfield Job Corps acted as 150 victims. Both Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center participated in the training exercise.
"They used to keep medical personnel out until the scene was completely contained," said Allison Hess, university public relations director, referring to general emergency response practices years ago. "They've changed their thinking now ... so (in this exercise) they had a police presence, protecting the medical personnel so that they could get in and triage (victims) as quickly as possible."
"The entire exercise is a drill for a potential crisis that the university hopes will never occur," Hess said in a message. "In the event of an actual emergency, Weber State will issue a Code Purple (www.weber.edu/codepurple) message. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to enroll in the system that delivers emergency notification by phone, text and email."
Five police departments, including those from Weber State, Ogden, Riverdale, South Ogden and the Weber County Sheriff's Office, were part of the training.
Six fire departments — Northview, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden and Weber Fire District — also participated.