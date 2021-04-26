FARMINGTON — A Bountiful man is headed to trial in one of at least six fraud-related cases against him, for allegedly engaging in identity fraud and forging checks while trying to buy a home in West Bountiful.
In a separate case, also in 2019, an indictment alleges Robert Sinclair Argyle used a relative's identifying information to rent a home in Farmington, and a still later indictment accuses him of forging a letter from that relative falsely recanting her testimony against him.
The biggest case still pending accuses Argyle of allegedly stealing more than $500,000 from a man and his heirs while handling their assets.
Argyle, 35, has been held without bail in the Davis County Jail for 17 months awaiting resolution of the 42 charges against him.
During a video hearing Monday afternoon, 2nd District Judge Ronald Russell set an Oct. 4 trial on the West Bountiful case.
Defense attorney Mark Arrington asked the judge to set a detention hearing, saying Argyle wants to again petition for pretrial release.
Prosecutor Gage Arnold objected, saying, "We've already had a full-blown bail review. It would just be rehashing what we've already done."
Arnold noted the numerous charges against Argyle and said it would be a mistake to allow him "back in circulation."
The judge suggested Arrington file a motion asking for a detention review, which the defender said he would do.
The most recent case was filed last year, a 31-count indictment in which Davis County prosecutors say Argyle fooled associates, including a local attorney and his own father, into believing he was a top Stanford law graduate.
While working out of his father's Bountiful office, Argyle began handling an Arizona man's estate, of which Argyle's father was the trustee, according to the indictment.
In June 2017, Argyle allegedly transferred more than $616,000 from the man's account into his own, then after the man died, tapped into his life insurance proceeds and wrote $3,800 in checks from it for his own purposes.
Of the $616,000, Argyle spent almost $400,000 on himself, transferred about $100,000 back to the Arizona man and the Internal Revenue Service got the rest, charging documents said.
A Utah Attorney General's Office investigator said agents found narcotics and an illegally possessed firearm in Argyle's office. A review of transactions showed Argyle spent tens of thousands of dollars over several months on a Mercedes, toupees, travel, lodging and food, and paid several thousand dollars per month to rent a large home in North Salt Lake.
In other charging documents, Argyle was accused of posing as a top Stanford graduate and landed a job with a Salt Lake law firm. He was fired after being found out, but he then allegedly pulled the same fraud on a Weber County law firm before it, too, discovered the fraud.
The 31-count case filed in 2020 arose from information gleaned by investigators looking into some of the earlier matters.