WEST BOUNTIFUL — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Shell gas station in West Bountiful over the weekend.
At 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, a man entered the Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South in West Bountiful and demanded cash from the clerk, according to a news release from West Bountiful City Police. He then fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian or possibly Hispanic man between 20-30 years old. He also had a mustache and goatee.
He was wearing a back baseball hat, sunglasses, a white/camouflage baseball T-shirt, gloves and light-colored jeans, police said.
Those with information about this incident or the suspect should contact West Bountiful Police at 801-292-4487 or 801-298-6000.