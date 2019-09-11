West Bountiful robbery suspect
Police are searching for the man in this photograph who is suspected of robbing a Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in West Bountiful. 

 Photo supplied, West Bountiful City Police Department

WEST BOUNTIFUL — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Shell gas station in West Bountiful over the weekend. 

At 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, a man entered the Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South in West Bountiful and demanded cash from the clerk, according to a news release from West Bountiful City Police. He then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or possibly Hispanic man between 20-30 years old. He also had a mustache and goatee. 

He was wearing a back baseball hat, sunglasses, a white/camouflage baseball T-shirt, gloves and light-colored jeans, police said. 

Those with information about this incident or the suspect should contact West Bountiful Police at 801-292-4487 or 801-298-6000. 

